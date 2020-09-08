Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc on Sept 8 as released by NMMC

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday that as of September 8, it has recorded a total of 28810 positive cases. At the same time, two more people passed away, pushing the death toll to 635.
The body said that thus far it had conducted:
Total number of RT-PCR tests: 58099
Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted today: 1634
Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted so far: 89241
Total number of COVID-19 tests conducted:: 147340
Breakdown:
People tested positive today: 265
Total number of positive cases: 28810
Total number of negative cases: 35161
Reports awaited: 782
Total deaths: 635
Meanwhile, the area-wise breakdown of total recoveries:
Belapur - 50
Nerul - 78
Vashi - 28
Turbhe - 37
Koperkhairne - 60
Ghansoli - 48
Airoli - 95
Diva - 06
Total 402
Total new cases as of September 8:
Belapur - 49
Nerul - 40
Vashi - 56
Turbhe - 24
Koperkhairne - 36
Ghansoli - 28
Airoli - 27
Diva - 05
Total - 265
