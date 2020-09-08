Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc on Sept 8 as released by NMMC

By FPJ Web Desk

Representational image
Representational image

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday that as of September 8, it has recorded a total of 28810 positive cases. At the same time, two more people passed away, pushing the death toll to 635.

The body said that thus far it had conducted:

Total number of RT-PCR tests: 58099

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted today: 1634

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted so far: 89241

Total number of COVID-19 tests conducted:: 147340

Breakdown:

People tested positive today: 265

Total number of positive cases: 28810

Total number of negative cases: 35161

Reports awaited: 782

Total deaths: 635

Meanwhile, the area-wise breakdown of total recoveries:

Belapur - 50

Nerul - 78

Vashi - 28

Turbhe - 37

Koperkhairne - 60

Ghansoli - 48

Airoli - 95

Diva - 06

Total 402

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc on Sept 8 as released by NMMC

Total new cases as of September 8:

Belapur - 49

Nerul - 40

Vashi - 56

Turbhe - 24

Koperkhairne - 36

Ghansoli - 28

Airoli - 27

Diva - 05

Total - 265

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc on Sept 8 as released by NMMC

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in