Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc on Sept 8 as released by NMMC

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday that as of September 8, it has recorded a total of 28810 positive cases. At the same time, two more people passed away, pushing the death toll to 635.

The body said that thus far it had conducted:

Total number of RT-PCR tests: 58099

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted today: 1634

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted so far: 89241

Total number of COVID-19 tests conducted:: 147340

Breakdown:

People tested positive today: 265

Total number of positive cases: 28810

Total number of negative cases: 35161

Reports awaited: 782

Total deaths: 635