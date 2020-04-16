Coronavirus in Mumbai: With five new CoVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi; toll has reached 60

Mumbai: With five new CoVID-19 positive cases found in Dharavi; its toll has reached 60. Datiwati in Mukund Nagar is said to be a high-risk area with 14 patients and seven deaths. The number of corona patients in Dharavi is increasing day by day.

In addition, corona patients are being found in other areas, such as Baliga Nagar (5), Vaibhav Apartment (2), Madina Nagar (2), Muslim Nagar (7), Social Nagar (6), Janata Society (7), Kalyanwadi (4), Dhanwada Chawl (1), PMGP Colony (1), and Shastrinagar (4).

Two new cases (a 75-year-old female and a 69-year-old male) have been reported in Dadar, taking the number of positive cases in the area to 21. Both of them were residents of Shivaji Park. Another case was reported in Mahim on Wednesday morning.

A 55-yearold man from Prakash Nagar was found positive for CoVID-19. The total number of cases in Mahim has reached 7.A markaz traveller staying in front of Dr Baliga Nagar, who was shifted to Sion, was declared dead today.