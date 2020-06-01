Coronavirus in Mumbai: With 89 new cases, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation sees highest single day jump

As the country gears up for the first phase of ‘unlock’, the huge upward trend in the coronavirus graph of the twin-city has set alarm bells ringing for citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

From 649 on Saturday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the twin-city surged to 738 on Sunday – the highest increase of 89 cases registered by the civic body within a span of less than 24 hours. Moreover, five more deaths were reported on Sunday.

The sudden spike has also increased the doubling rate which indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading.

While, 23 out of the 89 positive cases are unlinked and have been reported from new areas, 66 patients are from amongst those who were in close contact with people who had tested positive earlier. Moreover, swab test reports of 194 people were still awaited. Till now, the highest single day increase was limited to 51 cases, which had been reported on May 22.

424 people have so far recovered from the infection, bringing down the number of active patients to 285. Unfortunately, 29 patients have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the infection.

According to official information on COVID-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 2,883 swab tests till Saturday. Among these, 1,951 people tested negative, 738 people tested positive and the reports of 194 people were still awaited from the designated laboratories.