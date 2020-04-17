Coronavirus in Mumbai: With 15 new cases, Dharavi tally is 101

Mumbai: The number of positive coronavirus cases in Dharavi crossed the 100-mark after 15 new cases, including one death were reported in the last 24 hours, after tracing of high-risk contacts due to exposure.
The total number of cases as on Friday was 101,including 10 deaths. Of the 15 new patients, 12 were male and 3 were female. Fifteen new cases were detected in Muslim Nagar, Matunga Labour Camp, Indira Nagar, Laxmi Chawl, Janata Society, Sarvodaya Society, Mukund Nagar and Social Nagar.
Cases so far:
Dr Baliga Nagar (5 cases, 3 deaths) Vaibhav Apartment (2), Mukund Nagar (18), Madina Nagar (2), Dhanwada Chawl (1), Muslim Nagar (21 cases, 1 death), Social Nagar (10, 1 death), Janata Society (9), Kalyan Wadi (4, 2 deaths), PMGP Colony (1), Murugan Chawl (2), Rajiv Gandhi Chawl (4), Shastri Nagar Kela Bhakar (4), Nehru Chawl (1 death),Indira Chawl (4) and Gulmohar Chawl (1), Sairaj Nagar (1), Suryoday Society (2), Laxmi Chawl (2), Shiv Shakti Nagar (1), Matunga Labour Camp (4) Transit Camp (1) and Ramji Chawl (1). Eighty-six people were quarantined in the centre set up at Ruparel College.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)