Coronavirus in Mumbai: With 15 new cases, Dharavi tally is 101

Mumbai: The number of positive coronavirus cases in Dharavi crossed the 100-mark after 15 new cases, including one death were reported in the last 24 hours, after tracing of high-risk contacts due to exposure.

The total number of cases as on Friday was 101,including 10 deaths. Of the 15 new patients, 12 were male and 3 were female. Fifteen new cases were detected in Muslim Nagar, Matunga Labour Camp, Indira Nagar, Laxmi Chawl, Janata Society, Sarvodaya Society, Mukund Nagar and Social Nagar.