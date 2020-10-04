Mumbai

Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on Oct 4

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai : BMC Medical staff Swab Testing at Navjeet Jain health centre Dadar.
As per the update by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 4, Mumbai recorded 2,109 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths today, taking the number of active cases to 28,904 and death toll to 9,105.

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of October 3. Check the cases in your ward here:

Additionally, BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of new cases.

The civic body has also issued a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 13,702 new COVID-19 cases, 326 deaths and 15,048 discharges today.

Total cases in the state rose to 14,43,409, including 38,084 deaths and 11,49,603 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,55,281.

