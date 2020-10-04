Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of new COVID-19 cases in Belapur, Digha, Vashi, and Nerul as of Oct 4 as released by NMMC

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on October 4, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 38,102 as 285 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, 8 more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 778.

As per the update, 332 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,639.

Notably, 33,685 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 88 percent. Reports of 530 patients are pending as of now.

Area wise New COVID-19 cases:

Belapur 50

Nerul 45

Vashi 49

Turbhe 37

Koparkhairane 34

Ghansoli 29

Airoli 39

Digha 02

Total 285