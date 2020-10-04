Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC imposes strict lockdown in 11 areas; here's the full list of containment zones

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued orders for strict lockdown in 11 containment zones till October 31. Only essential shops would be open in these areas.

The coronavirus tally in Navi Mumbai has reached to 37,817 after it recorded 399 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday. Moreover, 7 more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 770.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar has warned of strict action if citizens and those working in the APMC market do not follow the lockdown guidelines and protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.

After inspecting an APMC vegetable market in Vashi area,that sees around 50,000 footfalls daily, Bhangar on Wednesday said it was observed that some people in Navi Mumbai and the APMC were violating the COVID-19 prevention norms.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Navi Mumbai issued by NMMC:

Belapur:

Trimurti Sadan - Darave Gaon

Vishal Pride - Sector 50

Nerul:

Deepsagar Society - Sector 19

House No. 758 - Sector 20

Shivshakti Apartment - Sector 10

Vashigaon:

Sector 31

Vashi:

Sector 28

Sanpada:

Mahavir Amrut Society - Sector 19

Nivara Society - Sector 3

Airoli:

Omkar Society - Sector 10

Dighe:

Dattakrupa Apartment