Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on Oct 2

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 14,30,861, state health department said.

With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, including 151 in the last 48 hours, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758.

A total of 16,835 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,34,555, the department said, adding that the state now has 2,58,108 active cases.

While the case recovery rate in the state is 79.3 per cent, the fatality rate is 2.64 per cent, it said.

Mumbai city saw 2,402 new cases in the day and 46 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 2,12,462 and the death toll to 9,060, the department said.

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of October 2. Check the cases in your ward here: