Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases, availability of beds issued by BMC on July 7

Maharashtra on Tuesday added 5,134 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, taking the total count to 2,17,121 while 224 more patients succumbed to the infection, including 64 in Mumbai, pushing the death toll to 9,250, Health department said.

A total of 3,296 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,18,558, an official release said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 89,294, it said.

Of the total 224 deaths, a maximum of 64 fatalities were recorded in Mumbai and 27 in Pune city.

With 785 new cases in the day, Mumbai's tally has mounted to 86,509 while the death toll crossed the 5,000-mark and reached 5,002, the health department stated.

Here are the details of ward wise cases till July 6. Update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 7: