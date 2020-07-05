Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 5

A total of 1,180 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 82,814 including 24,524 active cases. While 53,463 patients were discharged so far, and 4,827 deaths took place.

Check out the cases in your ward till July 4: