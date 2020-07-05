Mumbai

Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 5

By FPJ Web Desk

BMC Municipal worker fumigation at slum area to preventive measure from saving from coronavirus pandemic at Satrasta, in Mumbai. (File Photo)
Bhushan Koyande

A total of 1,180 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 82,814 including 24,524 active cases. While 53,463 patients were discharged so far, and 4,827 deaths took place.

Check out the cases in your ward till July 4:

Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 5.
BMC
Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases for last 7 days issued by BMC on July 5.
BMC

BMC has also issued the average of ward wise growth rate for last seven days till July 4. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:

Average ward wise growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.
BMC

Meanwhile, with a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed to 6,73,165, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

Maharashtra crossed the grim milestone of two lakh COVID-19 cases, recording a single-day increase of 7,074, the health ministry's updated data at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from PTI)

