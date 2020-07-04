Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 4

A total of 1,372 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Friday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 81,634 including 24,483 active cases. While 52,392 patients were discharged so far, and 4,759 deaths took place.
Check out the cases in your ward till July 3:
BMC has also issued the average of ward wise growth rate for last seven days till July 3. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:
Meanwhile, with 22,771 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day, the highest so far, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.
With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 with 14,335 COVID-19 patients having been cured in the last 24 hours, according to the updated data at 8 am.
The number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases by 1,58,793 as of Saturday.
There are 2,35,433 active cases of COVID-19 presently in the country, the data showed.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,92,990 and also accounted for the highest 8,376 fatalities.
