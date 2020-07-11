Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 11

Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients being detected on Saturday which took the case tally in the state to 2,46,600.

With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the death toll crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from the state health department.

Saturday's rise in cases surpassed the record increase of 7,862 reported the day before.

4,360 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, which took number of recovered patients to 1,36,985.

There are 99,499 active cases in the state while 12,85,991 people have been tested so far.

Mumbai accounted for 39 out of 223 deaths and 1,284 new cases during the day. The financial capital of the country has recorded 91,745 coronavirus cases and 5,244 deaths so far.

Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till July 10. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 11: