Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 15

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 2.5 million mark, with Health Ministry data puts the number of active cases as of August 15 morning at 6,68,220. Apart from this, 49,036 people have passed away.
In recent days there have been record daily spikes in positive cases. The health ministry data is usually updated in the morning, and thus the tally is likely to be higher at this point. On Saturday Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally increased to 5,84,754, with the addition of 12,614 new cases, the state health department said. And while Mumbai witnesses a slight slowdown in its caseload, other parts of the state are now catching up. Health officials say that Mumbai and Pune were separated by just 198 cases now.
There are 1,56,409 active cases in the state at present. Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 1,254 on Saturday, while Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area saw rise of 1,114 cases.
The recovery rate in the state is 69.82% cent, while the fatality rate is 3.38%. There was one death roughly every four minutes and a staggering 526 new cases added to the state's tally every hour, as per Saturday's figures.
Mumbai is however not out of the woods yet. According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of August 14, 6,45,151 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, and 1,28,550 people remain affected with the virus in the city.
Of these, 13,063 people are stable and asymptomatic, while 5,199 people are both stable and symptomatic. 1082 people are critical.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, reaching new highs recently. According to the data given, Mumbai ranks high among the cities that are testing the most people. Corresponding to the rising number of tests, cases too seem to have increased. However, this spike seems to be less pronounced that even a few days earlier.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 10, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
(With inputs from agencies)
