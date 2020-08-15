Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 15

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 2.5 million mark, with Health Ministry data puts the number of active cases as of August 15 morning at 6,68,220. Apart from this, 49,036 people have passed away.

In recent days there have been record daily spikes in positive cases. The health ministry data is usually updated in the morning, and thus the tally is likely to be higher at this point. On Saturday Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally increased to 5,84,754, with the addition of 12,614 new cases, the state health department said. And while Mumbai witnesses a slight slowdown in its caseload, other parts of the state are now catching up. Health officials say that Mumbai and Pune were separated by just 198 cases now.

There are 1,56,409 active cases in the state at present. Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 1,254 on Saturday, while Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area saw rise of 1,114 cases.

The recovery rate in the state is 69.82% cent, while the fatality rate is 3.38%. There was one death roughly every four minutes and a staggering 526 new cases added to the state's tally every hour, as per Saturday's figures.