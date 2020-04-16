Coronavirus in Mumbai: Volunteers donate face shields to staff of Bandra's KB Bhabha Hospital

Mumbai: A week after the staff of Bandra's KB Bhabha Hospital staged a protest demanding adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health department, a city-based civic volunteer group came to their rescue and donated 250 face shields to help them combat the CoVID-19 outbreak.

As many as 150 nurses and paramedics of the BMC-run hospital had demanded to be quarantined after a 45-year-old woman passed away and had tested positive for the virus. The staff claimed that they didn’t have adequate protective gear required to do their job amidst the pandemic.

Members of the Bandra-based civic volunteers group Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), which has been operating its own flying squad to supply medical amenities and emergency products to senior citizens and stranded labourers in the city, expressed their concern on the matter.

They initiated an online donation drive on their social media platform and urged people to donate to the cause. Using these funds, medical equipment was supplied to the hospital staff. "We started an online donation drive and received a humongous response within three minutes after opening the link of the payment getaways.