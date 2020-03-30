Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two more deaths in state, toll at 10

Mumbai Two coronavirus deaths were reported in the state, taking the total number of deaths to 10. Meanwhile, 17 new Covid19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, of which 8 are from Mumbai, 5 from Pune, 2 from Nagpur, and 1 each from Nashik and Kolhapur. A 52- year-old man is the first Covid-19 death of Pune.

He was a diabetic and hypertensive. “The man was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital,” said Murlidhar Mohal, Mayor,Pune. "His samples turned out positive for coronavirus on March 22 and died on Monday.

The man was on ventilator support. He died of multiple organ failure,” he said. An 80-year-old male, who was admitted in a private hospital on March 27 with acute respiratory distress, was died on March 28. “He was a known case of hypertension and Ischemic heart disease.

He was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 29,” said a health official from BMC. Of the tenth deaths in the state so far, seven have been reported in Mumbai and one each in Navi Mumbai, Buldana and Pune.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state surged to 220 on Monday as 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus. “Out of the 12 new patients, five are from Pune, three from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, and one each from Kolhapur and Nashik,” said an official.

On the other hand, according to the data released by the BMC health department, in the last 24 hours 47 cases have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Of which 38 are from Mumbai and 9 from Navi Mumbai.

“Total number of positive coronavirus cases reported in MMR has increased to 170, of which 126 from the city and 44 from Navi Mumbai. Moreover, 18 of 47 samples of positive cases were sent to a private lab which was later reconfirmed at government labs,” read the statement.

“As these 18 cases are included in the list today there appears to be an increase in cases, it is mainly due to vigorous contact tracing by the health teams and enhanced testing in public and private labs. Thereby ensuring proper preventive steps to control spread of disease,” further statement read.