Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two dead bodies left unattended in isolation ward in RN Cooper hospital for 20 hours

MUMBAI: Two dead bodies were left unattended in the isolation ward in RN Cooper hospital for 20 hours with the other patients present in the ward. The hospital staff was not ready to wrap the body and the body was left on the bed.

Corona patients as well as suspects are being treated at Cooper Hospital. “The body was kept for more than 20 hours as no staff was ready to touch the body without safety gears,” a source from the hospital said.

When FPJ contacted the dean of the hospital he confirmed the news. "The body was there in the ward as there was some dispute amongst the workers but when I came to know about it, I intervened and got the work done by 3.30 pm today.