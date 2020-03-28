Coronavirus in Mumbai: Numbers likely to rise as four cases reported out of three different slums in the city

Mumbai: With four positive Covid-19 cases being recorded in three different slums in the city earlier this week, the BMC has been forced to shift its attention from high-rises to Mumbai’s heaving slums, where thousands live cheek by jowl. Ward-level teams are now rushing to slums that were considered as low-risk areas thus far and have begun cluster screening of contacts.

According to BMC officials, the four people that tested positive for coronavirus in slums include a 65- year-old resident of Parel, a 37-year-old resident of Jamblipada slums in Kalina, as well as a 25-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman who was working as a housemaid, both residents of a slum in Ghatkopar.

According to BMC officials, the 65-year-old woman from Parel, who tested positive, ran a canteen in Prabhadevi and served many people working in corporate offices in the area. This has made contact tracing in her case a herculean task. The 37-year-old resident of Jamblipada slum worked as a waiter in Italy.

He tested positive after he returned. Jamblipada is a settlement of not less than 800 tenements using common toilets, which are very few. The civic body, which had no back-up plan till date for slums, was concentrating on awareness drives and conducted tests of residents in non-slum areas who had returned from affected foreign countries.

However, following the positive cases that have been reported from dense slum settlements, the BMC has now diverted its attention to the city’s slums as well. The civic body is sanitising not just affected pockets but aims at covering all slums by spraying disinfectants.