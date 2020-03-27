Supply of food to Municipal staffand Hospital health staff in Mumbai during COVID 19 Pandemic

Annamrita Foundation (formerly known as ISKCON Food Relief Foundation) is nonprofit, Non-religious, non-sectarian public charitable trust formed on April 23, 2004 and registered under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950. Its Mid-day meal program is being implemented in Municipal, Government aided and non-aided schools for the benefit of underprivileged children. The work is done without any commercial motive and benefits are available to needy students at large without any discrimination on the ground of religion, caste, creed or gender.

Since the launch of the program, Annamrita has set up the state-of the-art kitchens in 21 locations in India namely Tardeo, Mahul, Mira road, Palghar, Wada, Aurangabad, Pune, Jalna, Nagpur, Gurgaon, Palwal, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Jaipur, Delhi, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Rajahmundry, Kadapa, Nellore, Ranganara Gadda serving upto12 lac meals everyday

Annamrita has long resolved to uplift the health status of children by liberating them from vicious cycle of illiteracy and Malnutrition by providing them nutritious, satvik food prepared in Annamrita kitchen which nourishes the body and nurtures the soul.

Brief History of Annamrita in Mumbai

In MCGM since 2004, we are serving Mid-day meals in 24 wards, namely A, B,C, D, E, F/S, F/N, G/S, G/N, H/E, H/W, K/E, K/W, M/E, M/W, P/S, P/N, R/S, R/C, R/N, L, N, S and T ward. Everyday around 65,000 children are beneﬁting mid day meals from over 450 schools.

Since June 2016, Annamrita foundation is serving meals to In-patients of Dr R N Cooper Hospital Vile Parle and GTB hospital, Sewree, Mumbai. Everyday around 1100 In-patients are beneﬁtting from this facility.

Our state of art kitchens complies with all FSSAI norms and is certiﬁed with ISO 22000:2005. Our kitchens are always dedicated towards high quality, nutrition, cleanliness, hygiene and timely delivery to schools under all circumstances.

Annamrita - COVID 19 Challenge

Annamrita Foundation took this challenge to serve lunch to all the municipal wards every day through our dedicated staff of cooks, helpers, supervisors and drivers. As per the guidelines of WHO, proper food handling techniques are being implemented using masks, hand glovessanitizers as well as social distancing and personal hygiene.

Annamrita does take care of CDC guidelines i.e.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick,

Avoiding touching nose, eyes and mouth

Covering mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing with tissue

Immediately washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Municipal staff feeding program

As per the request from Municipal Commissioner of MCGM to Annamrita Foundation we began serve nutritious meals to all the Municipal staff in 24 wards. This includes people dedicatedly serving in departments of Solid waste management, Maintenance department, Public Health department, Water department, Social justice department, Disaster management department and Hospital staff etc. Every day around 15,000 municipal employees are benefitted by Annamrita’s khichadi.

Hospital health staff feeding program

With the help of few other donors Annamrita Foundation has started serving meals hospitals in Mumbai, Health care staff includes Doctors, Nurses, Assistant staff, pathology staff and office assistants.

Major hospitals include:

BYL Nair Hospital - 550 persons

Kasturba hospital – 175 persons

Maa Hospital Chembur -100 persons

Shatabdi Hospital Govandi – 50 persons

Dr R N Cooper hospital – 450 Patients (Meal includes Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks and Dinner)

GTB hospital – 550 patients (Meal includes Lunch and dinner)

Annamrita Foundation has received the requests from:

JJ hospital for 700 health care staff and

Saint George Hospital 300 health care staff.

Food for Life

Annamrita Foundation will be starting to serve meals to needy people in Malvani, Dharavi and Govandi area. These areas in Mumbai have the highest rate of malnutrition and with the help of Annamrita’s generous donors they will be receiving nutritious food. Annamrita Foundation will be supplying meals to needy people and people stranded in the city due to nationwide lock down

