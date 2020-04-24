Coronavirus in Mumbai: Slum pockets, a major concern, while BMC races against time to contain cases in Dharavi, other areas

Mumbai From Kurla in central Mumbai, Antop Hill and Wadala running north-south to the eastern side of the Harbour Railway line, to Mandanpura in Byculla, Mumbai slums are emerging as hotbeds for Covid19 and are adding to the rising cases of infections in the city.

As per the ward wise data released by the BMC, municipal wards dominated by slum pockets are now showing a steep rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

While the BMC is already racing against time to contain rapidly increasing cases in densely populated Dharavi, other slum areas like Kurla, Sakinaka, Govandi, Antop Hill, Wadala have now emerged as virus clusters.

Six wards such as E ward (Nagpada, Madanpura)- 368, L ward (Kurla) -267, F (north) ward (Antop hill, Wadala) - 260, G (North) Ward (Dharavi, Mahim, Shivaji Park) - 257, M (East) ward (Govandi, Deonar) -166, H (East) ward (Bandra east) - 165, account for 40 per cent of total cases (3754) analysed as on April 22.

Last week on April 16 L ward comprising of Kurla had registered 98 cases, as on April 22, the cases have increased to 267. Similarly, F (North) ward (Antop Hill, Wadala) had 74 cases on April 16, within a week the number of positive cases in the ward spiked to 260.

These areas have become a huge concern for the civic body. Kurla, in central suburbs, has double the city's density - 54,438 people per square metre. " This is almost 50 times the population density of Wuhan in China, where coronavirus cases originated," said a senior BMC official.

Kurla comprises of 80 per cent slum population and only 20 per cent non-slum housing societies located close to the plush corporate area of Bandra-Kurla complex. Similarly, division of slum and non-slum areas in Antop hill is 75- 25. The area which falls between the Matunga-Wadala-Sion belt has seen Covid19 cases tripling in the last four days.