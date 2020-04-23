Coronavirus in Mumbai: 25 Tabligh-e -Jamaat event attendees arrested in Mumbai after their quarantine period ends

As many as 25 people, including people from Malaysia and Bangladesh who had attended a Tabligh-e -Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month have been traced to the Mumbra mosque on 1 April. Their quarantine period was completed on Wednesday. Following that, the were all arrested by the Thane crime branch on Thursday, before being produced before court and released on bail.

Mumbra police had booked a case against them based on Articles 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, relevant section of Foreigner Act 1946 and relevant section of Disaster Management Act 2005.

In case of the foreign citizens, the Thane police said that their passports have been seized and that they cannot leave the country without a police order.

The gathering that took place at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital has stirred panic across the states, prompting them to launch a search for those who attended it and who were possibly exposed to the infection.

According to the Thane police, the 25 identified people had attended the congregation on March 18. Out of the 25, 13 are from Bangladesh, 8 are from Malaysia and four are from India.

The TMC officials said that on April 1, they had received information from a Thane policeman who had attended the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin. Thereafter, they visited the spot and traced 25 people in Tanveer Ulum Madrassa Trust located at Mumbra.

Thane police, said, "Those identified have been placed under quarantine and their samples had tested negative. On Wednesday their quarantined period got over.”