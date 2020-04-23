Good News finally: 19.89% patients recover, COVID-19 spread minimised, doubling rate increased, says Health Ministry

The government on Thursday said that 19.89 per cent COVID-19 patients have recovered, the novel coronavirus spread is minimised and the doubling rate is increased, giving a major boost to the country's battle against the pandemic.

Asserting that the growth of coronavirus cases in the country has been more or less linear and not exponential, C K Mishra, the chairman of Empowered Group Two said, "This indicates that the strategies we adopted have succeeded in containing the infection to a particular level. Post imposition of lockdown, while the number of new positive cases has increased by 16 times, testing increased by 24 times."

He added that due to the lockdown, the country has been able to cut transmission, minimize spread and increase the doubling days of COVID-19. Mishra also said that the number of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals for treating patients has been increased 3.5 times and the number of isolation beds rose by 3.6 times.

Mishra also climed that India has done better than a majority of developed countries. He added that there has been a 24-fold increase in testing. However, the percentage of positive cases as a ratio of testing is more or less the same as that a month ago.