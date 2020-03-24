Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sex workers stare at starvation

Mumbai: Commercial sex workers in the city are hard-hit, first by the outbreak of coronavirus and secondly, by the virtual lockdown in place.

Faced with the prospect of disease and starvation, the sex workers say, if they could choose, it would be the latter. Business has come to a virtual standstill. Rani, a sex worker, summed it up thus:

"Coronavirus has become an issue of life and death for us." Besides, there is the problem of lack of awareness, lack of cleanliness and lack of food. Social organisations have demanded the government pay attention to the issues of the sex worker in red light areas across the city and the state.

There are more than 4,000 sex workers in Mumbai alone. Kamathipura is where many of them are found. Preeti Patkar, cofounder of Prerna, says, "Although the administration is raising awareness at different levels in this situation, masks and sanitisers have yet to find their way to these women.