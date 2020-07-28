Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sero-survey shows 57 % slum-dwellers in city were silent carriers

Mumbai: In what appears to be some good news for the city, the majority of slumdwellers in Mumbai are now immune to the novel Covid-19 virus. A serum survey shows that more than 57 per cent of slumdwellers across the city were found to be silent carriers who had recovered automatically, as their body had produced antibodies to tackle the deadly virus. However, only 16 per cent in non-slum areas had been exposed to the virus.

Civic authorities claim this is herd immunity, but will also conduct a second survey in the same ward next month, to ascertain the exact percentage of the spread of the virus.

The serological surveillance had been undertaken on July 3, in a joint initiative by the NITI Aayog, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (Mumbai). The study was carried out in collaboration with the Kasturba Molecular Biology Medical Laboratory, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, A T E Chandra Foundation and IDFC Institute.

In the first round, of the estimated 8,870 samples, 6,936 samples were collected from both the slum and non-slum dwelling population of F-North (Matunga, Sion and Wadala), M-West (Chembur, Tilak Nagar) and R-North (Dahisar and Mandapeshwar).