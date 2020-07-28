Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC spends Rs 610 crore on its fight against COVID-19 outbreak

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, BMC has so far spent Rs 610 crore on its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a report by Indian Express, Rs 250 crore has been spent on setting up infrastructure like quarantine centres and Covid care centres. While Rs 130 crore has been spent on procuring medicines and equipment, a major component has been the purchase of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, and Favipiravir.

The civic body has spent Rs 75 crore on food for patients, high-risk contacts, and its own staff in hospitals and COVID centres. While, another Rs 40 crore has been spent on improving infrastructure at KEM, Sion, Dr RN Cooper, and Nair hospitals. The civic body has spent around Rs 10 crore on specialised hospitals like Kasturba and Sewri TB.