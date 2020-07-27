Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 27

The number of coronavirus patients in Mumbai reached 1,09,096 after 1,115 cases were reported on Sunday, the civic body said.

The death toll in the metropolis grew by 57 to 6,090, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

As many as 1,361 patients recovered during the day, which took the number of discharged persons to 80,238 so far, it said.

There are 22,768 active COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 73 per cent and the doubling rate is 67 days, the civic body added.

Till July 25, as many as 4,78,825 tests were conducted.

There are 630 active containment zones in the city, where 6,018 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the infection.

Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till July 26. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 27: