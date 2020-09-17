Coronavirus in Mumbai: Routine Section 144 order re-issued, no new lockdown

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police announced Section 144 would be re-imposed in Mumbai in light of growing coronavirus cases.

It's a routine order and there are no change in unlock guidelines. The unlocking will continue as per August 31 order.

All activities mentioned in the previous order are exempted. This is simply a routine police issued every 15 days and doesn't indicate a new lockdown.

The order clearly states that the status quo will continue for all exceptions that have been mentioned the Government of Maharashtra in its August 31 order.

Maha Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urged Mumbaikars not to panic.