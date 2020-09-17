FPJ Fact Check: Section 144 re-imposed by Mumbai Police - does that mean another lockdown in Mumbai?

On Thursday, the Mumbai police issued a notification that said that Section 144 would be re-imposed in Mumbai in light of growing COVID-19 cases. This however does not mean that the unlocking guidelines are being changed.

Issued by the DCP Operations, this will be applicable in Mumbai city until the end of September.

Claim: A fresh lockdown has been enforced in Mumbai

There appears to be some confusion as to what this new circular means. Many on social media platforms have also wondered whether the imposition of Section 144 means that Mumbai is once again under lockdown.

Fact: This is a misleading claim. No new lockdown is being enforced.

While Section 144 has indeed been imposed, this is a routine order issued every 15 days. As such it does not indicate a new lockdown. While the notification does mention that all movement of one or more persons in public places, or gatherings of any sort are prohibited, it also mentions that exemptions will be made.

All activities mentioned in the previous order are exempted. And unlocking will continue as per the August 31 order.

State Minister Aaditya Thackeray has also issued a clarification.