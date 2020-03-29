Coronavirus in Mumbai: People play 'unusual' games to cope up with quarantine

MUMBAI: To cope with the quarantine period, people are coming up with interesting ways to kill time. Most of the people are keeping themselves busy by playing games and these are not the usual ones. Most of these games are played on social media platforms, such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

While these games ensure that a chain (of players) is formed while conforming with the rule of 'social distancing', as it is not necessary for the players to be physically present at one place. These games are played virtually and whenever a user is free to play.

Some of these games include posting WhatsApp status, or giving a dare to the friend on Facebook, or third-party applications available on these social media platforms.

One of the most played games on WhatsApp is posting a status with a simple 'Hi' and then asking all those people who replied to the status to send their pics.

Once the user gets the pics, he then has to post it as his or her WhatsApp status and write "good or bad" things about the person whose photo is used.

"There are series of such games wherein the user has to upload photographs of those who replied to their status. It's interesting to play and the best one to kill time.

The good part is, during this quarantine period, you get connected with everyone," said Ritika Ridlan, a Navi Mumbai resident. Another popular game is posting third-party links as a WhatsApp status, which usually pertain to any dare or questions about the user.