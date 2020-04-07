Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nurses association pens down thier issues to the BMC commissioner

In the letter, the nurses have highlighted specific issues faced by the nurses in public and private hospitals in Mumbai. The availablity of the personal protective equipment (PPE) for nursing staff is not adequate. The letter also states that nurses are under valued and under supported and do not get the attention required as Frontline workers in the crucial time.

Due to inadequate precaution by the hospital for infection control and triaging, safety of nurses at risk. In addition, adequate nutritious food is not available for the nurses working in hospitals.