Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nurses association pens down thier issues to the BMC commissioner

Mumbai: The representatives of the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Mumbai, United Nurses Association Maharashtra, Clinical Nursing Research Society, and the Nursing and Paramedical Staff Union Mumbai, wrote a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Monday, raising safety concerns faced by nurses while treating the Coronavirus patients. This assumes significance as reports emerged of 26 nurses testing positive for COVID-19 in Wockhardt Hospital. Penned by important demands.
In the letter, the nurses have highlighted specific issues faced by the nurses in public and private hospitals in Mumbai. The availablity of the personal protective equipment (PPE) for nursing staff is not adequate. The letter also states that nurses are under valued and under supported and do not get the attention required as Frontline workers in the crucial time.
Due to inadequate precaution by the hospital for infection control and triaging, safety of nurses at risk. In addition, adequate nutritious food is not available for the nurses working in hospitals.
The nurses quarantined in hospitals are not provided with beds, matterres or food in the rooms.In the letter, the association has also alleged that hospital are not transparent in providing Covid test result to nurses who are suspected of having Covid-19.
Further in the letter, nurses demands that hospitals must ensure to provide adequate PPE to the nursing staff. Also hospitals must ensure safety for all nursing staff by putting in place proper infection control and triaging protocols. Quarantine for 14 days must be maintained, irrespective of Covid test result.Also, hospitals must ensure appropriate working hours and provide nutritious meals to all nursing staff etc.
