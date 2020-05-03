Coronavirus in Mumbai: Number of positive cases in KDMC are likely to cross the 200-mark

The number of corona-positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are likely cross the 200-mark by May 5, according to civic health officials. There were 14 new cases of coronavirus reported in the region on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 195, including three deaths.

Among the 14 cases were a 36-year-old policeman posted at state government-run hospital in Mumbai, the 55-year-old driver of a government hospital vehicle and a 44-year-old traffic policeman from Mumbai. They were infected after coming in contact with positive patients, according to Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation health officials.

Of the 192 patients, 127 are currently under treatment, 65 have recovered and been discharged.