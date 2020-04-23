Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nod for Raza Academy to move around city

Mumbai: To ensure that Muslims can commence observing the holy month of Ramzan without hindrance, the Mumbai Police on Thursday granted permission to the Raza Academy to move around the city in a vehicle and announce the sighting of the moon.

Only after a member of the community sees the moon and informs the religious head of the community does the head declare the beginning of Ramzan. "We received an application from the Raza Academy, seeking permission to move around the city, specifically on Friday.

Since the matter is sensitive and important for the community, we have allowed one vehicle of the academy with two people in it to move anywhere in the city for the announcement," confirmed a high-ranking Mumbai Police officer currently posted in the special branch.