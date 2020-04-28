Coronavirus in Mumbai: NMMC seeks closure of Vashi's APMC market for 14 days; traders decline

Navi Mumbai: The health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has written a letter to Senior police inspector of APMC police station to close all roads leading to five wholesale markets in APMC as the market will be closed for 14 days. However, traders claimed that they have not yet decided to close the market and the process is underway to reverse the civic body’s decision.

Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, Chief Medical Officer of NMMC has written a letter to senior police inspector of APMC police station and asked to take necessary measures and closed all roads leading to five markets namely, onion-potato, fruits, spice, grain and vegetable markets at the APMC market located in Navi Mumbai. He mentioned that the civic body has taken the step to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

In the last two days, three cases of Coronavirus were detected at the APMC in Vashi. Among the three positive cases, there is a security officer who works in the fruits market in the APMC complex. According to the market administration, being a security official, he has to visit different parts of the market.

Besides, six persons who also tested positive had come in contact with a Corona positive waiter at a hotel located in the APMC premises.

Now the APMC administration is seeking a review in the decision. Sanjay Pansare, Director of the fruits market said that the process is underway to reverse the decision.

Vegetable Market Director Shankar Pingle echoed the sentiment that there is no decision so far regarding the market closure.

Meanwhile, the civic body sealed around 100 units of the vegetable market on Tuesday after a trader from the market was found COVID positive. Dr Ajay Patil, Medical officer of APMC confirmed that two positive cases were reported on Tuesday and one case was detected on Monday. He added that the disinfection of the market will be carried out as per norms. However, the market will continue to operate and there will no impact on the supply of essentials.

Earlier, the market was closed twice owing to a lack of security measures at the market premises. However, after the state government assured safety measures and social distancing in the market premises, traders, as well as mathadi (headloader) workers, resumed their work in the market. A senior official from the market administration claimed that more than a hundred people would be found infected if rapid testing is carried out.

Meanwhile, two new positive cases of COVID-19 found under the Panvel Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. These cases were found in New Panvel and Kalamboli taking the number of positive cases to 56. In addition, a nurse from Ulwe under the Panvel rural jurisdiction was also found positive. The nurse was travelling to Sion hospital every day and resides in Ulwe.