Coronavirus In Mumbai: NCP, Sena, BJP to donate one month salary to CM Relief Fund

Mumbai: Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP have decided to donate one month salary of their legislators to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is working hard to take care of the needy. As a worker of Shiv Sena, each legislator and member of the parliament should donate their one month salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund,” Subhash Desai, minister of industries said. All legislators and members of parliament have been directed to handover their one month salary to Sunil Prabhu, chief whip of the party.Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has directed all the legislators to donate their one month salary to relief fund as well.

He also directed all the members of the parliament to donate their one month salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. “Party legislators and members of the parliament have been asked to hand over their cheques for such donation to the party state president Jayant Patil,” NCP announced in a press statement.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai region president of BJP, has directed all legislators from Mumbai and all the corporators of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to donate their one month salary to the CM Relief Fund.

As per the directives of BJP national president JP Nadda, Lodha, on his own, will make arrangements to provide food for 20,000 people from Mumbai and Thane.