Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mira Bhayandar residents remain indoors during Janta Curfew, view pics

All streets, arterial and main roads wore an empty look and the normally crowded public places remained deserted as the "Janata Curfew" proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, registered a 100 per cent success in the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar.

The self-imposed 14-hour long curfew between 7 am and 9 pm was a part of a social distancing process to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The usually bustling railway stations and market places remained isolated as people chose to stay indoors in support of the prime minister's call to counter the spread of the virus.

Public transport buses, auto-rickshaws and cabs remained off the roads even as there was a minimal movement of private vehicles and pedestrians. Apart from hospital pathology labs and clinics, only establishments engaged in dispensing essential goods including- groceries, vegetables medicines and milk remained open.

No untoward incident was reported as the district administration including personnel from Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the Thane (rural) police had beefed up security in the region. Municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange and Deputy SP Shantaram Valvi had been personally monitoring the developments round the clock.

At 5 pm, the sound of clapping and bells reverberated across the twin-city as many people also blew conch shells to express their gratitude to those who were fighting on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.