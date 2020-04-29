Coronavirus in Mumbai: MBMC instructs city bakeries to bake bread during midnight

Bhayandar: To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to give another five-day extension to the complete lockdown which was imposed in the twin-city till Tuesday midnight.

As per the fresh notification issued by civic chief - Chandrakant Dange, the rigid containment exercise will continue till May 3. However, late-night relaxations offered to bakery stores has caused controversy as several corporators have opposed the move.

As per the notification, bakery stores will remain open between 2 am and 4 am during the complete lockdown period. “Such bizarre relaxations will not only defeat the purpose of lockdown but is bound to exert more pressure on the already overburdened police force.

The administration should reconsider and roll back the order,” said BJP corporator- Ravi Vyas. While groceries, supermarkets, chicken-mutton shops, vegetable, fish, and fruit markets will continue to remain closed, medical stores can now operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

Apart from hospitals and clinics, medical stores having licenses for 24-hour operation will continue to remain open as usual but in strict compliance with social distancing norms. A six-hour extension has been given for home delivery of essentials which is now allowed between 9 am to 11 pm.

Milk booths can remain open from 7 am to 11 am. With 7 more people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 cases registered by MBMC’s health department had climbed to 152.