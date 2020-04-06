Coronavirus in Mumbai: Kurar cop suspected to have COVID-19, building in Borivali sealed

As soon as the reports suggested him being a patient of Coronavirus, police and doctors began identifying all the staffers who came in contact with the infected policeman at Kurar police station. Subsequently, a team of doctors reached the building where the policeman resides and sealed it as a precautionary measure, while testing all the residents and identifying the high-risk contacts.

A senior police official confirmed the development and said, "A fresh sample was collected to get the latest lab reports in a civic-run hospital, which will ascertain if he is positive for COVID-19 and mark the level of caution to be taken. As of now, other police staffers are being tested and if any symptoms are shown, they will be advised to be home quarantined."

An official said, nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kurar since the Coronavirus outbreak. Since the policeman was on duty, it is a possibility that he might have contracted the virus through community transmission. A source said while requesting confidentiality, "We are now worried to step into the police station as it could be infected, further posing a threat to us and our families."