Coronavirus in Mumbai: Jitendra Awhad ok, but household staff, security test positive for virus

Thane: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad quarantined himself at his residence for 14 days after he came in contact with a police inspector in Mumbra who tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. Awhad, however, has tested negative. But, as many as 16 persons who are linked in various capacities to Awhad have tested positive.

Among them are five police personnel in his security cover, and those working at the minister’s bungalow, such as a chef, sweeper and other workers, as well as a former corporator.

The health department of the Thane Municipal Corporation said that in the last 24 hours, 28 patients had tested positive, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Thane to 74 so far.

Thirty-five police personnel from Mumbra police station have also been placed under home quarantine as they were in contact with the inspector who tested positive.

A journalist who had interviewed Awhad also tested positive on Sunday. Awhad shared a video message through which he informed the public about his test result.

He also said that all community kitchens and food distribution to the needy in his constituency Mumbra in Thane and Solapur district of which he is a Guardian Minister will continue as usual. However, he said that he will not be personally observing these community kitchens and food distribution in Mumbra and Solapur as he will be in quarantine.