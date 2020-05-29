Coronavirus in Mumbai: IIT-Bombay reports first fatality due to COVID-19

The first death due to COVID-19 on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) campus was reported on Thursday after an employee with the Institute's transport department succumbed to the deadly virus.

According to the IIT Bombay spokesperson, the 40-year-old employee lived outside the campus and shifted in the campus five-six days ago. "Two days back he started showing symptoms. The IIT-B hospital suspected he might have COVID-19 and so he was shifted to BYL Nair hospital where he tested positive. He had co-morbidities and succumbed to the infection on Thursday evening," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the deceased was living in a Class 3 employee building, in which 36 families were housed. The building has been sealed and contact tracing is on. Also, the authorities along with the BMC are figuring out remedial action.