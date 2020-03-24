Coronavirus in Mumbai: I am an enemy of society, if I dare to loiter outside

Mumbai: A day after curfew was announced in the state by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Police has started cracking down hard on those violating orders by stepping out on the road without valid reason.

At some places, the police had to resort to wielding lathis, and at other places there was public shaming of offenders. Since Saturday, the police have registered at least 112 cases of violations of prohibitory orders.

Despite restrictions on vehicular movement in place, district borders sealed, and assembly of four or more people prohibited, many people were found loitering on the roads; several private cars and bikes were also out on Tuesday.

The police set up nakabandi at various points across the city, and were checking everyone found on the roads. On SV Road at Jogeshwari, cops were ready with placards stating `Main qaum ka dushman hoon, main bahar ghoomunga’ (I am an enemy of society, I will roam outside).

As a lesson, those found loitering on the streets were made to hold up the placards and pose for photographs. In Kalyan, those found roaming on the streets unnecessarily had been made to do sit-ups on Monday.

In areas like Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali, callousness of residents compelled the police to hit the streets and issue warnings. Using public address systems, the police went to every street, every lane and gully, warning residents of dire consequences if they are seen outside their homes.