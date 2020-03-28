Coronavirus in Mumbai: For want of a ride, dialysis & cancer patients unable to reach hospital

Mumbai: With Maharashtra under lockdown till April 14 to halt the spread of Sars-CoV-2, hundreds of dialysis and cancer patients who need to visit the hospital for routine check-ups are struggling to keep their appointments, for lack of transport. The director of Tata Hospital, Dr C S Pramesh, said they would hold a meeting with the BEST and BMC, requesting them to ply special buses for patients.

Mahim resident Ramesh Jain had to wait for more than an hour to get a taxi to reach the King Edward Memorial hospital, 3.5kms from his home, to take his father for a routine check-up. “My father has blood cancer and I have to take him to hospital every five days. This Friday, I was unable to find any means of transport by which to get him to hospital,” he said.

“I asked my neighbours to help me but because of the lockdown and fear of police, they refused to help. Luckily, I found a cabbie who ferried me to the hospital and also dropped me back,” he narrated.

Dr Pramesh said, “Some patients are finding it difficult to reach the hospital for lack of public transport and cabs. We are speaking with BEST to see if buses can be arranged for our patients.”