Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Residents forget social distancing as trucks full of veggies arrive at APMC

Traders reiterated that this is a risk for everyone and this will only spread the deadly virus. “We are forced to open the market despite the risk of contamination of the deadly virus,” said a trader, requesting anonymity. He added that social distancing was not feasible at the APMC, where there was no limit to the number of visitors.Like Friday, the administration formed a queue to enter the market, to ensure due precautions were followed.

Another APMC official, requesting anonymity, said there was a fear that in the event of truck drivers coming from remote villages got infected, there was a possibility that people living in those remote villages would also get affected upon the drivers' return. “Without vegetables, people can live. But, if the virus spreads, it will be difficult for everyone,” said the official.

The market administration had taken a suo motu decision and closed the market from March 25. But to ensure the smooth flow of essential commodities, the state government assured that adequate safety measures would be adopted in the market. During a meeting on Wednesday, it was decided to reopen the market in a phased manner.

The huge supply derailed the vegetable price and most of the vegetables were seen being sold under Rs 30 per kg. However, the retailers did not find buyers due to lockdown. “Very people are coming to buy vegetables due to lockdown and also fear gripped of the deadly virus,” said Pramod Patil, a vegetable retailer in Belapur.