Coronavirus in Mumbai: For the first time in past three weeks, Mumbai records less than 6,000 Covid cases

For the first time in the past three weeks, Mumbai has recorded less than 6,000 covid-19 cases in a day. On Saturday (April 24) Mumbai recorded 5,888 cases.

Earlier on March 29, the city recorded an identical number of cases, however during the first week of April the case tally had touched the ten thousand mark and maintained a high case tally for more than a week. However, post April 15, the case tally fell by an average of 20-25 percent, with the city recording case figures between 7,000-8,500 cases.

Dr. Mangala Gomare - executive health officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that the case figures have shown a decline due to the strict restrictions that have been imposed since April 15.

"Since the past one week, there has been a gradual decline in the number of cases in Mumbai, this has happened due to the ongoing restrictions that have been imposed, there is still have one more left week for the restrictions to remain in force and until then, we will be tracking figures closely," Gomare told FPJ.

Furthermore, she said that while the case tally is falling, the rate of tests being conducted daily been the same, and on Saturday, nearly 40 thousand tests were conducted in Mumbai.

"The infection rate is now varying between 14-16 percent and the recovery rate has also improved in the past one week," Gomare added.

Total, 8,549 patients were recovered on Saturday and the number of recoveries continued to be higher than the number of new cases for the third day in a row.

Total 71 patients have lost their lives due to covid on Saturday and presently there are 78,226 active cases in the city. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 84 percent and the doubling period has also improved to 48 days, which was below 40 days, before April 15.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 67,160 cases on Saturday, taking the overall case tally to 42.28 lakh cases. Total 63,818 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recovery rate to 82 percent.

Total 676 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday and fatality stands at 1.51 percent.