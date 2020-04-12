Coronavirus in Mumbai: For 5th time in 7 days, 100+ cases in city

More than 70 per cent of corona cases reported in the city last week were through contact tracing, with none of the patients have any international travel history and, for the fifth time in this period, the number of new cases in a single day in Mumbai crossed the 100- mark on Saturday.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 189 new cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,182 and 75 deaths so far.

“Three of the 11 deaths which occurred from April 5-9 were confirmed CoVIDpositive on Saturday. All the deceased had co-morbidities and age-related factors,” said an official.

As per the state health department, 187 new cases and 17 deaths were reported, taking the total count to 1,761 and 127 deaths so far. Of the 17 deaths reported in the state, 12 were in Mumbai, two in Pune and one each in Satara, Dhule and Malegaon.

Of the 187 cases in the state, 138 were in Mumbai, followed by 15 in MiraBhayandar, 10 in Pune, six from Malegaon, four from Navi Mumbai, three from Thane rural, two each from Vasai-Virar and Aurangabad and one each from Thane, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Palghar, Nashik, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar.

“Of the 17 dead, 11 were male and six female. Six of them were aged over 60, eight were in the 40 to 60 age group and three were under 40 years of age. Sixteen of the 17 patients (94%) had high-risk co-morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said a health official.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said 91 per cent of the overall cases reported in the state are from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Pune. However, the mortality rate due to coronavirus is 5.5 per cent in Maharashtra. “Seventy per cent of patients are asymptomatic, 25 per cent have mild symptoms and only five per cent are serious and need ventilators. So far, 33,000 samples have been tested, of which 19,000 have been tested in Mumbai,” he tweeted.