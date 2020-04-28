Coronavirus in Mumbai: Fear grips Vashi's APMC market again after security person tests positive

Navi Mumbai: In the last two days, three positive cases of Coronavirus were detected at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi. The administration of the wholesale market and civic body closed around 100 units of the vegetable market on Tuesday after a trader from the market was found COVID positive. However, despite the partial closure the rest of the market will remain open.

Among the three positive cases, there is a security official working in the fruits market in the APMC complex. According to the market administration, being a security official, he has to visit different parts of the market.

“Traders, visitors, security personnel, vehicle drivers and other people used to interact with the security official,” said Sanjay Pansare, Director of Fruits Market in APMC.

Dr Ajay Patil, Medical officer of APMC confirmed that two positive cases were reported on Tuesday and one case was detected on Monday. He added that the disinfection of the market will be carried out as per norms. However, the market will continue to operate and there will no impact on the supply of essentials.

Earlier, the market was closed twice owing to a lack of security measures at the market premises. However, after the state government assured safety measures and social distancing in the market premises, traders, as well as mathadi (headloader) workers, resumed their work in the market. A senior official from the market administration claimed that more than a hundred people would be found infected if a rapid testing is carried out.

Meanwhile, two new positive cases of COVID-19 found under the Panvel Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. These cases were found in New Panvel and Kalamboli taking the number of positive cases to 56. In addition, a nurse from Ulwe under the Panvel rural was also found positive. The nurse was travelling to Sion hospital every day and resides in Ulwe.