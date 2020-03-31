Coronavirus in Mumbai: Doctor busy saving lives in UK, dad suffers in group quarantine

Mumbai: In a poignant situation, an Indian doctor who did not wish to be named, is at the frontline, saving lives in London while, her 59-year-old father has been quarantined in the same room as five or six at-risk patients at Barmer, Rajasthan, despite having tested negative for coronavirus.

He has no access to proper food, toilet facilities (lack of water supply) and most importantly, there is no doctor to attend to these people crammed in a single room. The Mumbai origin doctor, 25, is busy treating those affected by COVID-19 in London. She said, “I am doing what I do best, as it is my job to treat patients and save lives every day.

But at the same time, my father is suffering, being in a room with five or six people who are constantly coughing.” On March 25, 2020, the doctor’s father, employed with an oil company, underwent testing for COVID-19, as he had a mild cough, but his test was negative.

The doctor said, “The hospital authorities took him to an isolated building in Barmer and told him he needed to stay in quarantine for 14 days. I am a doctor and I checked his report, it was negative.” Butthemanis being held in group quarantine. ‘The Free Press Journal’ has a copy of the video of the isolation room.