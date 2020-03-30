India reports 227 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day spike, toll reaches 32

New Delhi: India on Monday witnessed 227 new coronavirus cases, the biggest spike in a day so far, taking the total number of infection cases in the country to 1251. Four people have also died in the last 24 hours due to the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Health Affairs.

The death toll from the infection in the country stands at 32. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202.

101 people who were infected with the coronavirus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

There are 198 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and eight deaths from the disease.