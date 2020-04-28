Coronavirus in Mumbai: Corona strolls into Mantralaya, 5 positive will State govt take its own medicine now

Mumbai: The coronavirus has finally found its way to the seat of power in Maharashtra, Mantralaya. On Monday, the first working day at the headquarters of the state government, five people are reported to have tested positive. One of them is a doctor in the ambulance stationed at Mantralaya for medical emergencies. State government officials were tight-lipped about this development.

According to reliable sources in Mantralaya, five persons were found positive in the afternoon. One of the infected is an employee in the public works department, another is the ambulance doctor, while the remaining three are workers engaged in the cleaning of Mantralaya. They have been shifted to quarantine facilities, according to the source.

Will Mantralaya now be a containment zone? As per the current norm, if three or more patients are found in a building or society, the state government announces that a 3km area in the radius of the affected building becomes a containment zone.