Coronavirus in Mumbai: City-based furniture maker makes disposable cardboard beds and face shields to combat CoVID-19

The rising number of CoVID-19 cases by the hour has caused a shortage of isolation ward beds in the maximum city. In an attempt to solve this problem, Haresh Mehta, a 66-year-old resident of Ghatkopar, who has been in the furniture business for more than two decades, decided to design recyclable and eco-friendly beds made of cardboard.

The lightweight cardboard beds can withstand 300 kgs of weight and can be sanitised easily. They are compact and can be assembled within two minutes. The manufacturing cost of the beds is 25 per cent lesser than the beds which are currently used in hospital wards.

Also, keeping in mind the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the medical staff combating the CoVID-19 outbreak, Mehta has also designed disposable face shields made of cardboard and plastic. "I have designed these equipment specifically for the coronavirus pandemic. All the equipment is made of cardboard and they can be easily recycled once the pandemic is over," said Mehta to the Free Press Journal.

"These products are not just lightweight and cheaper, but also hygienic. The face shields are disposable. The fact that they can be disposed off after single use will prevent the spread of infections," Mehta adds.

The design and layout of the products are being approved by the health officials of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and civic-run hospitals.

Some of the beds and medical gear are already being used by doctors and paramedic staff deployed at the Dharavi quarantine facility and treatment centres.

Monday onwards, the beds and medical gear will be dispatched to some of the major hospitals and quarantine facilities that have been set up in parts of the city.

Mehta states, a special WestRock paper, known for its durability has been used to manufacture the cardboard.

Presently, Mehta's firm has the capacity to manufacture five thousand beds a week. He assures, if there is a requirement, the supply amount may increase as well.

"This is a grave crisis that we are in. However, I am sure that we will be able to fight this through; it won’t last forever. Hence, we are ready to produce as many beds as possible in this given time. Once the beds are no longer in use, one can mould the cardboard and use it in the manufacture of something more constructive," states Mehta.