Coronavirus in Mumbai: CCMB may soon come up with diagnostic kits

Mumbai: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is working overtime on the development of cost-effective and accurate diagnostic kits for wide distribution.

This is in response to the WHO call wide scale “testing, testing, and testing” is the key as early diagnosis may help save lives from the pandemic.

“We are helping our incubating companies; they have come out with ideas and we are supporting them.

We are testing and validating the diagnostic kits proposed by them. We may come up with some good kits and it may take at least 2-3 weeks if everything goes well.

Quality and accuracy of the kits are the most important things. If the kits give 100 percent results, then only they will be approved,” said Dr R K Mishra, Director, CCMB.

The organisation is also keeping in mind the cost. “Our estimate is that the test should be less than Rs 1000. We are also thinking of kits which are as cheap as 400-500 rupees, but at present we cannot assure that, as it is a different route and all this needs more standardisation”, said Dr Mishra.

Further, CCMB is also planning to culture the covid-19 virus. Dr Mishra said that the institution has facilities for this, and they have got the approvals from the government too, they are yet to receive sample and kits to initiate the culture.