Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bombay HC to decide on burial of Muslims dying from COVID-19 in Bandra cemetery

A bench of Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta and Judge Sambhaji Shinde will decide on whether to allow burial of Muslims dying of COVID-19 at a cemetery in Bandra.
This comes after local residents near Kokani Kabrastan oppose burial fearing transmission of virus from bodies.
Further details awaited.
